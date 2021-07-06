Williams County holding first ever concert series

WILLIAMS COUNTY - For the first time ever, Williams County is bringing free live music and entertainment to its many parks.

The first ever “Summer Concert Series” started on July 2 as Josey and the Whalers played out at Blacktail Dam. More concerts are planned this month and August at Epping/Springbrook Dam, Kota Ray Dam, Little Egypt, and McGregor Dam. Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum said he wants to promote both the county’s parks and the local music scene.

“There’s a lot of people that just haven’t been to the Williams County parks and we thought having concerts at each one would bring a little publicity to our parks and maybe get people out and enjoying that,” said Ludlum.

For a complete schedule of concerts, visit the Williams County ND Facebook page.

