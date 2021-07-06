Ward County resident petitioning over second amendment, illegal immigration

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A Ward County resident is urging the county to become a pro-second amendment sanctuary and ban illegal immigrants from being sent to the area from the Northern and Southern borders.

Nichole Egeberg brought her wishes before the Ward County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

Egeberg collected more than 5,000 signatures from Ward County residents and hopes to get more.

She said civic duty starts with the people, not the government.

“We need to start speaking up for what we believe in and these two issues, they have nothing to do with a political party, it has to do with our infrastructure, and that’s why I decided to take it on,” said Egeberg.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed a proclamation in April designating the state as a second amendment sanctuary state and other counties including Emmons and Stark have declared themselves an advocate as well.

The commissioners appeared to support the issues but wanted to work with the county state’s attorney to ensure that the legal wording was done correctly before passing a resolution.

“If you want to pass a resolution or support the petitioners, I think that’s the statement that you are making. And it’s a statement, it honestly no legal authority or bearing that we can enforce but it does send a message,” said Roza Larson, Ward County’s State’s Attorney.

Larson, the commissioners, and the sheriff’s office will meet in the coming weeks to come up with the proper verbiage, and the issue will be on the agenda for the next county commissioners meeting.

