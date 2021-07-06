Parks & Recreation Month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We have plenty of reason to get outside and enjoy the summer weather this month, but sometimes we still need some motivation to check out the best places right where we live. Enter Mandan’s Parks and Recreation month July challenge.

They’re giving you even more incentive to experience the parks across Mandan this month. We’re welcoming Kelly Thomas, Marketing Specialist, to tell us more.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.