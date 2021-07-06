The Owl Bookstore in Bismarck for sale after 3 decades of ownership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your “get away” is reading a book, Bismarck’s Owl Bookstore on south 12th street is preparing a new chapter.

“You’ve got six there so you can get three for 50 cents each,” said The Owl Bookstore own Lois Rambough.

Lois Rambough has owned The Owl Bookstore since 1988.

“My husband gave me a choice. I was getting ready to trade in my station-wagon for a new car. He said: ‘You have a choice. You either get a new car or the bookstore. I bought the store,” said Rambough.

She worked at the store before buying it and built friendships with customers like Cathy Nelson over 35 years.

“She knows books, she knows authors, she can suggest books. It’s just amazing,” said Nelson.

Now, she’s looking forward to the next chapter in life.

“Lois has done this for a long time, she deserves her retirement,” said Nelson.

Lois decided to put the store up for sale but it will stay open until she finds a buyer because her favorite part is talking with customers.

“We get a lot of people from out of state. This seems to be [the place to go] for people that live in different states that came from North Dakota. This seems to be one of their stopping spots when they come on vacation,” said Rambough.

For now, she’ll continue ringing out books, just as she loves doing four days a week.

Lois said people have donated more than 1,200 owl statues in honor of the store’s name.

