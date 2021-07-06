North Dakota misses 70 percent vaccination goal; hope remains

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Less than half of U.S. states reached the White House’s goal to vaccinate 70 percent of adults for COVID-19 by July 4.

North Dakota health officials say vaccine hesitancy is still playing a large role in why people aren’t getting the shot.

To date, 51 percent of adults in North Dakota have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

State Immunization Director Molly Howell says she’s still hopeful more people will get the shot.

“I do think North Dakota will someday get to 70 percent. I can’t say when, but I think these are good vaccines that have been proven effective,” said Howell.

Not all people in the state are sold on getting vaccinated, citing concerns over getting the virus anyway.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s a guarantee that you’re not going to get it, it’s not 100 percent guaranteed,” said Myra, a Bismarck resident who preferred to keep her last name confidential.

The CDC states no vaccines are 100 percent effective, but Howell says the COVID-19 vaccine is still your best bet.

“It’s really up to North Dakotans to decide. There’s not going to be anyone that’s going to escape COVID. You’re either going to get COVID, or you need to be vaccinated,” said Howell.

That’s exactly what inspired 22-year-old Emily Desantis to want to get the vaccine.

“Having COVID was really scary, so I don’t want to have a chance of getting it again, so I’m definitely going to go get vaccinated as soon as I’m cleared to,” said Desantis.

Howell says she believes North Dakota’s increasing vaccination rate has led to the decrease in COVID cases, and hopes the trend continues.

Howell says if you have questions about whether you should get the vaccine, contact your doctor.

