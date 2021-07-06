Minot PD: Man flees police, causes crash

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said a 38-year-old man with outstanding warrants is in custody after he fled from officers and crashed into another vehicle.

Police said an officer initiated a traffic stop for Bowe Getzlaff in Jefferson Mobile Home Park shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday after recognizing him for having outstanding warrants.

Police said Getzlaff fled out of the mobile home park at a high rate of speed, and the officer did not pursue. The officer later learned that Getzlaff struck another vehicle while trying to flee.

Investigators said they did not pursue Getzlaff as, per policy, they had already identified him and could issue an arrest warrant later, and he was not wanted for a violent crime.

Police arrested Getzlaff for C-felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, along with his two outstanding B-misdemeanor warrants.

Investigators said Getzlaff’s passenger, 24-year-old Corey Berg, who has probation and failure to appear warrants, fled from the vehicle and was not located.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at Trinity Hospital for minor injuries.

Getzlaff also suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene before being taken to jail.

Court records indicate Getzlaff has an initial appearance on the fleeing charge Tuesday afternoon at the Ward County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.