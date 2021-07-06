McKenzie County Healthcare Systems adding C-Section Suite to Labor and Delivery Wing

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - For expectant mothers in the countryside, it can be difficult to find nearby care, especially when something unexpected happens. Susie Curtis, a Watford City resident and controller at McKenzie County Healthcare knows that from personal experience.

“My second child was almost born in an ambulance. I went into labor overnight and didn’t know it was labor. In the morning they put me in an ambulance, and I had to drive to Williston. We barely got there in time. I was really lucky, but it would have been much nicer to have services here in town,” said Susie Curtis.

It’s that experience she and her husband, executive director Mike Curtis will never forget. That’s why they are happy to be teaming up with Great Plains Women’s Health Center to give mothers an opportunity to have their babies nearby.

“With the growing population, it became very apparent many years ago that we did need to bring labor and delivery back. It’s not an easy thing to bring back, but after many years of trying, a new building, and now some last-minute construction, we’re finally getting there,” said Executive Director Mike Curtis.

McKenzie County Healthcare will be transforming two medical-surgical rooms into a C-Section suite, which will be right next to the labor and delivery wing. McKenzie County commissioners are also providing assistance by providing one-and-a-half million dollars to help construction.

“It’s just another service that we can do to show what McKenzie County has to offer for young families that want to come back to our county and live here and have kids here,” said County Chairman Howdy Lawlar.

Curtis says they are hoping to open the unit on November 1, providing much easier access to care for families in McKenzie County.

They will also offer mothers a tubal procedure, which is something that isn’t available in Williston.

