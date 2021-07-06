Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are dead after a car crash twelve miles North of New Town.
North Dakota Highway Patrol say this morning a pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 1804 and struck the passenger side of a Utility Terrain Vehicle, as the driver attempted to cross the highway.
Both vehicles rolled into a ditch and both occupants of the UTV were pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies are investigating the crash.
