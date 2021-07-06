Advertisement

Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County

fatal car crash
fatal car crash(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are dead after a car crash twelve miles North of New Town.

North Dakota Highway Patrol say this morning a pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 1804 and struck the passenger side of a Utility Terrain Vehicle, as the driver attempted to cross the highway.

Both vehicles rolled into a ditch and both occupants of the UTV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credits - Carla Jean Falcon-Grile
Crews in Williston battle fire near fairgrounds late Saturday Night
Mandan Fourth of July parade
Mandan Fourth of July parade returns
Zebra Mussels
Zebra Mussels discovered in Twin Lakes
North Dakota grassfire
Burn bans across the state
July 4th
Ward County officials release fireworks guidance for 4th of July

Latest News

Josey and the Whalers
Williams County holding first ever concert series
Williston school lunches
Williston students, families benefitting from expanded summer lunch program
high-rise building inspections
Spotlight on high-rise building inspections following Florida condo collapse
Zebra Mussels
Zebra Mussels discovered in Twin Lakes