Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are dead after a car crash twelve miles North of New Town.

North Dakota Highway Patrol say this morning a pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 1804 and struck the passenger side of a Utility Terrain Vehicle, as the driver attempted to cross the highway.

Both vehicles rolled into a ditch and both occupants of the UTV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the crash.

