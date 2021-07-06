Advertisement

Haying/grazing penalties lifted

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota ranchers are getting some much-needed help to get them and their cattle through the drought.

The federal Agriculture Department announced they’re loosening restrictions on haying and grazing rules.

Through Nov. 1, farmers can plant hay and graze on prevent plant acres without any penalty. Ranchers typically aren’t allowed to use that land to feed cattle because it would conflict with insurance claims.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement: “The one-size-fits-all approach didn’t work for our producers, especially those in northern states like North Dakota.”

The new rules also apply to farmers wanting to put in cover crops, which are planted alongside main commodities. Cover crops are meant to help with soil health and prevent erosion.

