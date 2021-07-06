Advertisement

Grass Fire near Williston Fairgrounds result of Saturday fireworks show, no structural damage or injuries

Grass Fire Williston
Grass Fire Williston(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - While there were plenty of fireworks seen around Williston last weekend, fortunately, there weren’t many fires accompanying them.

Police and fire crews were called out Saturday night to extinguish a grass fire that fire chief Matt Clark said started from the commercial fireworks show.

Clark added that the fire department was on standby due to this possibility and were able to extinguish it overnight without injury or damage to any structures.

“The fire did have a little of difficult access due to the location of where it was at, but the fire was able to be contained and our crews worked through the evening just checking out spot-on-spot fires and making sure that everything was good,” said Clark.

Despite the burn ban and the high potential of fires, Clark said there were very few calls in regard to fireworks on the fourth.

