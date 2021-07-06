Advertisement

Carpio Bridge nearing completion

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The bridge in Carpio, located off Highway 52 and the Des Lacs River is nearing completion.

The bridge is six feet higher than the previous bridge.

It is also just around 36 feet wide, compared to the original 28 feet wide. The structure and height allows water to flow better underneath.

Ward County Engineer Dana Larsen said he hopes for it to be open by Friday.

