Canadian Border Restrictions Easing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Canadian officials are easing pandemic restrictions this week with the hope that the border could possibly reopen by the end of the month.

That would be welcome news for many North Dakota businesses who would welcome back Canadian tourists. Canadian trucks and cars were backed up daily at ports of entry to North Dakota prior to the pandemic.

More than half a million Canadian vehicles traveled into North Dakota in 2019. Last year, that number was down 77% as travel was limited to essential workers only.

The void of Canadian tourists has affected many areas in North Dakota, from recreation to revenue.

”We’re really anxious for that border to open up because we really depend on our Canadian visitors. We’d love to be able to welcome them back, hopefully, sooner rather than later,” said Sara Otte Coleman, ND Tourism Director.

Many Canadian vehicles transport shoppers to Bismarck and other North Dakota cities. The dollars they spend make a big difference to area businesses.

Sheri Grossman, CEO at Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau, said: “We have some stores that they don’t have there. Even the big box, but they do like to see our local stores as well.”

The border won’t open soon enough for some attractions that depend heavily on Canadian traffic.

“I know the state fair is pretty brokenhearted we can’t welcome Canadians back to that in a couple of weeks,” said Coleman.

In addition to Canadian contacts, Coleman’s agency has kept in touch with overseas operators that she says will hopefully add more market share to state tourism when international gateways reopen.

There are 18 border crossing sites in North Dakota. The border was closed due to the pandemic on March 21st, 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.