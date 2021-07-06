Bismarck man arrested for entering car, threatening driver

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of unlawfully entering a vehicle and forcing the driver to drive him to a hotel has been arrested.

Bismarck police say Friday night 35-year-old Chad Wounded Face entered a car on the 1900 block of E. Capitol Ave. and threatened the driver of the car. Police say the driver drove Wounded Face to the La Quinta Inn and passed a note to the front desk clerk asking for help.

Wounded Face was arrested without incident and officers did not locate any weapons.

Wounded Face is charged with unlawful entry into a vehicle and felonious restraint.

He is currently held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

