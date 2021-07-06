Bismarck man arrested for entering car, threatening driver
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of unlawfully entering a vehicle and forcing the driver to drive him to a hotel has been arrested.
Bismarck police say Friday night 35-year-old Chad Wounded Face entered a car on the 1900 block of E. Capitol Ave. and threatened the driver of the car. Police say the driver drove Wounded Face to the La Quinta Inn and passed a note to the front desk clerk asking for help.
Wounded Face was arrested without incident and officers did not locate any weapons.
Wounded Face is charged with unlawful entry into a vehicle and felonious restraint.
He is currently held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.
