Advertisement

Bismarck man arrested for entering car, threatening driver

Chad Wounded Face
Chad Wounded Face(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of unlawfully entering a vehicle and forcing the driver to drive him to a hotel has been arrested.

Bismarck police say Friday night 35-year-old Chad Wounded Face entered a car on the 1900 block of E. Capitol Ave. and threatened the driver of the car. Police say the driver drove Wounded Face to the La Quinta Inn and passed a note to the front desk clerk asking for help.

Wounded Face was arrested without incident and officers did not locate any weapons.

Wounded Face is charged with unlawful entry into a vehicle and felonious restraint.

He is currently held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal car crash
Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County
Zebra Mussels
Zebra Mussels discovered in Twin Lakes
North Dakota National Guard
North Dakota National Guard to support southwest border
Photo Credits - Carla Jean Falcon-Grile
Crews in Williston battle fire near fairgrounds late Saturday Night
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Bismarck approaches major milestone in coronavirus cases
Bowe Getzlaff
Minot PD: Man flees police, causes crash
Parks & Recreation Month
Parks & Recreation Month
TEDxBismarck
TEDxBismarck