Bismarck approaches major milestone in coronavirus cases

(CDC)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck hospital is on the threshold of a major coronavirus milestone.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there is only one COVID-19 patient hospitalized at CHI St. Alexius.

We’ll have more on the last patient and the hospital’s journey over the course of the pandemic as soon as more information becomes available.

Your News Leader has reached out to Sanford Health as well and have not yet heard back.

