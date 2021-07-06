Advertisement

Twenty-year prison sentence stands for Bismarck man

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was unsuccessful in convincing a federal judge to change his 20-year prison sentence.

In 2020, Curtis McGarvey, 53, admitted to recording a 16-year-old getting in and out of the shower and changing clothes.

Court documents report he also distributed fake images of the teen and sent the victim more than 200 threatening messages. He pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

On appeal, the defense argued there was insufficient evidence to support the guilty plea but did not object to the factual basis of the plea.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the district court did not abuse its discretion. McGarvey’s sentence still stands.

