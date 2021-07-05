Advertisement

Travel booking tips as the world returns to vacations

By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People are beginning to travel again, and air travel numbers set a new pandemic record over the July 4th weekend.

Bismarck Travel Agent Roxi Miller says she’s seen an uptick in people booking vacations now that travel is beginning to return to normal in many areas across the world. This also includes a return to cruises. Miller says if you’re planning a vacation right now, it’s important to plan head and be flexible.

“What we’re seeing in the trend is as things start to open up and travel resumes, availability is limited and prices are going up,” said Miller.

Miller also says if you plan to fly, shoot for a Tuesday or Wednesday. She says airports are typically not as busy then, resulting in some cheaper prices.

