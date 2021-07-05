Spotlight on high-rise building inspections following Florida condo collapse

MINOT, N.D. – At the beginning of the week part of a Florida high-rise condo collapsed. Your News Leader talked with Minot Building Inspections about what they do differently for taller buildings to keep people safe.

A high-rise is any building that is 74 feet tall or more. The main difference for the city inspectors is that the foundation needs to go much deeper to support the extra weight of the building. After they’ve been built most of these buildings get inspected on complaint, rather than a regular schedule.

“Safety, you know that’s our number one function as a department. Is that people can walk into any building in this city and be safe,” said Luke Tillema, building official.

Much of their work happens during construction, making sure that the building is safe from the planning phase through construction.

