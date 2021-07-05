Local musicians bring song written in 1914 to life

MANDAN, N.D. - A song written more than a century ago has finally come to life.

Ellen Williams’ grandmother wrote a song called “I’m looking for a husband who’s a man, man, man” in 1914.

She copyrighted it, but the song was never recorded.

The good news: two local musicians were able turn the sheet music into even more of a family heirloom.

This is music to Ellen Williams’ ears, and a glimpse into her grandmother’s life. Her grandmother, Delia Hendryx, copyrighted this song in 1914, but never recorded it. Williams’ sister found the sheet music when their mother passed away.

“I didn’t know what to do with it,” Williams said.

So, she put the music in a closet, and forgot about it until a few months ago. That’s when she decided to find someone to bring the sheet music to life.

“I don’t read sheet music,” she explained. “I could read the words, but I didn’t know what it sounded like. It was kind of important to me.

When she heard the song for the first time, Williams says she giggled.

“Because it’s about a woman looking for a man. She outlines what she wants in a man,” she said.

Williams’ grandmother soon found her man; she married her grandfather in 1920, six years after she wrote this song.

Williams plans to give a copy of the recording to her sister as well as each of her children and grandchildren.

