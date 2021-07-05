Cover crop conundrum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To help boost revenues for farmers, they’ve recently turned to cover crops which are planted on the same plot as another commodity.

Over the past few years, the use of cover crops has increased in North Dakota.

However, cover crops aren’t covered by many crop insurance companies or emergency programs.

Which means if a farmer wanted to plant them to help this year’s finances, the gamble would be on them entirely.

But the drought has also prevented planting.

“The problem is the wheat and barley that they’re already planting hasn’t even germinated. So no one is going to go buy more seed, put it in dry ground, and hope for it to come up. They are going to wait for a rain, but they want to have some assurances at that point that they can put a forage in the ground,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

Cover crops are supposed to help with soil health, which may save many plots for next year.

