Bismarck Art and Galleries Association creates virtual tours of all of their exhibits

Bismarck Art and Galleries Association
Bismarck Art and Galleries Association(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Art and Galleries Association is creating virtual tours of all of their exhibits.

The association started doing this at the start of the pandemic to give artist the opportunity to showcase their work and for people to appreciate the artwork from a distance.

“There’s nothing like actually coming to the gallery and seeing the exhibitions in person. So, I hope if someone goes on our website and sees a virtual tour and they like the artwork, that they’ll actually come in and visit with us and see if we can show them some actual pieces,” said Administrative Assistant Jan Webb.

Including the upcoming virtual tours in July, the association will have created 21 videos, which you can access on the Bismarck Art website under the previous exhibit tours tab.

