Amber Alert: Child forcibly taken in Wisconsin, officials say

(Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-year-old boy missing from the Milwaukee area.

Ay’den Hall was described as a Black male child around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

The suspect, Renado Hall, is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun and fled in an unknown direction. They are believed to be either in a silver Acura TL or a unknown model black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.