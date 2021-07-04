Wienermobile in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you saw a hotdog on wheels Saturday morning in Bismarck, it wasn’t your imagination.

The Wienermobile was in Bismarck Saturday as it tours across the country. The crew started in Wisconsin and traveled through the Peace Garden State before making its way through other cities. One of the drivers of the Wienermobile said he signed on to spread happiness.

”My favorite part is when you pull up into a crowded interstate and everyone is stuck in traffic and they’re all grumpy and then they turn to their right and see this giant hotdog on wheels and it’s almost like they’re not stuck in traffic anymore,” said Wienermobile driver Brandon Mazzaferro.

Brandon said it’s his first time in North Dakota and he was honored to get a warm welcome.

