Advertisement

Wienermobile in Bismarck

WIENERMOBILE IN BISMARCK
WIENERMOBILE IN BISMARCK(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you saw a hotdog on wheels Saturday morning in Bismarck, it wasn’t your imagination.

The Wienermobile was in Bismarck Saturday as it tours across the country. The crew started in Wisconsin and traveled through the Peace Garden State before making its way through other cities. One of the drivers of the Wienermobile said he signed on to spread happiness.

”My favorite part is when you pull up into a crowded interstate and everyone is stuck in traffic and they’re all grumpy and then they turn to their right and see this giant hotdog on wheels and it’s almost like they’re not stuck in traffic anymore,” said Wienermobile driver Brandon Mazzaferro.

Brandon said it’s his first time in North Dakota and he was honored to get a warm welcome.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck teacher back in the classroom after battling brain cancer
Split decision on attempted murder charge handed down to Bismarck man
Death reported in one-vehicle crash
Suspects sought in Minot jewelry store burglary
North Dakota player out of College World Series

Latest News

Meadowlark
Open enrollment for private landowners
Police officers save goose
Watford City Police rescue a goose caught in fishing line
New Bismarck mural
Artist creates interactive mural in Bismarck
Minot Rural Fire ready for holiday weekend
Minot Rural Fire ready for holiday weekend