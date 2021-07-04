Ward County officials release fireworks guidance for 4th of July
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Fireworks will be allowed but not recommended in Ward County July 4 due to the fire index being at high, according to Ward County Emergency Management.
The Minot Fireworks Association said Sunday their fireworks display at the State Fairgrounds is officially a go, as the fire index is low enough to shoot fireworks.
Cities within Ward County can still ban the use of fireworks, and residents should check those rules as well:
-Minot: fireworks are always banned within city limits
-Burlington: fireworks are banned within city limits on July 4
-Surrey: fireworks are banned within city limits
-Berthold: fireworks are allowed within city limits from 12 p.m. July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5, and from 12 p.m. July 5 to midnight; Police Chief Al Schmidt said those who use fireworks are required to have an open water source ready
-Kenmare: fireworks are allowed within city limits from 10 a.m. July 4 to midnight
Ward County Emergency Management advises that those who use fireworks do the following:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Keep water nearby to extinguish fireworks or in case of fire
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light fireworks indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Never use illegal fireworks.
Those with questions about firework guidelines/ordinances are advised to call Minot Central Dispatch at 701-852-0111 and selection option 1.
