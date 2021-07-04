Advertisement

Ward County officials release fireworks guidance for 4th of July

July 4th
July 4th(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Fireworks will be allowed but not recommended in Ward County July 4 due to the fire index being at high, according to Ward County Emergency Management.

The Minot Fireworks Association said Sunday their fireworks display at the State Fairgrounds is officially a go, as the fire index is low enough to shoot fireworks.

Cities within Ward County can still ban the use of fireworks, and residents should check those rules as well:

-Minot: fireworks are always banned within city limits

-Burlington: fireworks are banned within city limits on July 4

-Surrey: fireworks are banned within city limits

-Berthold: fireworks are allowed within city limits from 12 p.m. July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5, and from 12 p.m. July 5 to midnight; Police Chief Al Schmidt said those who use fireworks are required to have an open water source ready

-Kenmare: fireworks are allowed within city limits from 10 a.m. July 4 to midnight

Ward County Emergency Management advises that those who use fireworks do the following:

  • Never allow young children to handle fireworks
  • Keep water nearby to extinguish fireworks or in case of fire
  • Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
  • Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
  • Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
  • Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
  • Never light fireworks indoors
  • Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person
  • Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
  • Never ignite devices in a container
  • Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
  • Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
  • Never use illegal fireworks.

Those with questions about firework guidelines/ordinances are advised to call Minot Central Dispatch at 701-852-0111 and selection option 1.

