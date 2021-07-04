Ward County officials release fireworks guidance for 4th of July

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Fireworks will be allowed but not recommended in Ward County July 4 due to the fire index being at high, according to Ward County Emergency Management.

The Minot Fireworks Association said Sunday their fireworks display at the State Fairgrounds is officially a go, as the fire index is low enough to shoot fireworks.

Cities within Ward County can still ban the use of fireworks, and residents should check those rules as well:

-Minot: fireworks are always banned within city limits

-Burlington: fireworks are banned within city limits on July 4

-Surrey: fireworks are banned within city limits

-Berthold: fireworks are allowed within city limits from 12 p.m. July 4 to 1 a.m. July 5, and from 12 p.m. July 5 to midnight; Police Chief Al Schmidt said those who use fireworks are required to have an open water source ready

-Kenmare: fireworks are allowed within city limits from 10 a.m. July 4 to midnight

Ward County Emergency Management advises that those who use fireworks do the following:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Keep water nearby to extinguish fireworks or in case of fire

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light fireworks indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Never use illegal fireworks.

Those with questions about firework guidelines/ordinances are advised to call Minot Central Dispatch at 701-852-0111 and selection option 1.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.