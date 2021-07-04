Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe to celebrate community

Turtle Mountain Tribe to celebrate community
Turtle Mountain Tribe to celebrate community(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – After surviving a year of COVID-19 the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians will be taking a week to celebrate persevering and moving forward.

The week-long celebrations runs July 9-15 and features more than 20 activities across the city of Belcourt for the public.

Included in the lineup are events like a veterans day celebration, a Mini Powwow on Culture Day and a pageant.

Registration for some events is required and the event schedule is subject to change.

The schedule of events and contact information to register can be found online here.

