Turtle Mountain Tribe to celebrate community

BELCOURT, N.D. – After surviving a year of COVID-19 the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians will be taking a week to celebrate persevering and moving forward.

The week-long celebrations runs July 9-15 and features more than 20 activities across the city of Belcourt for the public.

Included in the lineup are events like a veterans day celebration, a Mini Powwow on Culture Day and a pageant.

Registration for some events is required and the event schedule is subject to change.

The schedule of events and contact information to register can be found online here.

