Advertisement

Progress of 1,000 trees initiative in Minot

Trees
Trees(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The 1,000 thousand trees for Minot initiative that kicked off on Earth Day is still going strong.

As of July 1, they have already planted 57 trees.

The Boys Scouts, Minot Junior Golf, the North Dakota Community Foundation, Straight Concessions and Prairie Sky Breads have all contributed to the cause.

They said they hope to have 200 planted by the end of the year and 1,000 trees by July of 2026.

Individual residents who plant trees can also have them count toward the project by adding it to the Google form on the project’s Facebook page.

“If you can’t plant trees or you don’t want to plant trees, the Minot Area Community Foundation is acting as our fiscal sponsor so you can make a donation to them and just let them know it’s for 1000 tress for Minot, and then we’ll use those funds to purchase trees in the fall for the following spring,” said Minot environmental advocate Tim Baumann.

Those who purchase trees to plant at Lowe’s Garden Center in Minot can also instantly count their plant by scanning a QR Code.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota grassfire
Burn bans across the state
Split decision on attempted murder charge handed down to Bismarck man
North Dakota player out of College World Series
Elsa's been waiting for this wish for three years.
Eight-year-old Elsa meets new best friend Olaf as part of Make a Wish North Dakota
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble

Latest News

Cattle
Producers asking for help with hay
Turtle Mountain Tribe to celebrate community
Turtle Mountain Tribe to celebrate community
Photo Credits - Carla Jean Falcon-Grile
Crews in Williston battle fire near fairgrounds late Saturday Night
North Dakota outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors