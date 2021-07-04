Progress of 1,000 trees initiative in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The 1,000 thousand trees for Minot initiative that kicked off on Earth Day is still going strong.

As of July 1, they have already planted 57 trees.

The Boys Scouts, Minot Junior Golf, the North Dakota Community Foundation, Straight Concessions and Prairie Sky Breads have all contributed to the cause.

They said they hope to have 200 planted by the end of the year and 1,000 trees by July of 2026.

Individual residents who plant trees can also have them count toward the project by adding it to the Google form on the project’s Facebook page.

“If you can’t plant trees or you don’t want to plant trees, the Minot Area Community Foundation is acting as our fiscal sponsor so you can make a donation to them and just let them know it’s for 1000 tress for Minot, and then we’ll use those funds to purchase trees in the fall for the following spring,” said Minot environmental advocate Tim Baumann.

Those who purchase trees to plant at Lowe’s Garden Center in Minot can also instantly count their plant by scanning a QR Code.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.