Producers asking for help with hay

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many counties are experiencing the driest summers they’ve ever seen.

The heat and lack of moisture isn’t just drying out the fields, but it’s also drying out feed supplies.

At this point, many ranchers are left without much of a hay crop to feed their cattle.

In order to get through the rest of the year, farmers are asking for some federal haying restrictions to be lifted.

“Where in the world is the hay going to come from? So we’re asking for some flexibility. And if there’s a total loss, can you take what’s there and hay it, and not have to have the usual rules. So flexibility is the biggest ask. We’re going to see total losses,” Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D., said.

Many ranchers are expected to have to buy hay this year from out-of-state, which drastically increases prices on the ranchers.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.