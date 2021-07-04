BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Conservation Forage Program has an open enrollment for private landowners through August 6th.

Audubon Dakota received a grant of 6.9 million through the Outdoor Heritage Fund to restore 25,000 acres back to grasslands.

“So the goal of the Conservation Forage Program is to restore marginal croplands back to grasslands in order to increase the availability of forage and the quality of forage on the landscape while also improving soil quality and wildlife habitat as well,” said Audubon resident Sarah Hewitt.

Producers that signup for the program will receive assistance in the field and out.

“Financial assistance is coming from transitional payments and then cost share for seed mixes and grazing infrastructure. And then the technical assistance is providing that really important support through that restoration process and beyond,” said Hewitt.

Audubon Dakota is asking producers who enroll for a 10-year agreement.

“Landowners would be responsible for the remaining cost-share for seed mixes, seeding and then the grazing infrastructure if they choose to do that,” said Hewitt.

This program also fits in with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s mission and its new Meadowlark Initiative.

“What the efforts are right now is to try to find a way to get all of the different partners, conservation partners together that are working on similar programs to kind of consolidate all those into one larger initiative,” said NDGF plots coordinator Kevin Kading.

The decline of grasslands and grassland birds in North Dakota is ongoing.

“One of the birds that everyone is familiar with that would benefit from this is the meadowlark, the Western meadowlark. It used to be very common in the state, it’s not as common as it used to be,” said Kading.

The Conservation Forage Program is a win-win for producers and wildlife.

“Livestock producers in North Dakota have always realized that, that grazing coexists with grassland birds. We can have healthy wildlife. We can have healthy grazing systems. We can add to those producers’ bottom line with having that grass-based agriculture out there. Healthy grasslands equals healthy cattle, equals healthy wildlife,” said Kading.

If you’re a landowner interested in signing up for the Conservation Forage Program, visit dakota.audubon.org.

