Mandan Fourth of July parade returns

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people crowded Main Street and the Strip in Mandan to catch a glimpse of the annual Fourth of July parade.

The Fourth of July parade is back!

The tradition began in 1881. In 1889, people celebrated July 4th with a statehood parade.

It’s also Christina Salwey’s first Mandan parade experience.

“This is amazing. I’m from right outside New Orleans and so we know what parading is,” said Salwey.

And it’s her daughter’s first chance to grab candy.

Families traveled from as far away as Washington State to visit relatives while others watched online from Germany.

It’s the tradition Ronald Kirchofner was excited to restart after 3 decades.

Mandan Deputy Chief Lori Flaten has kept the streets safe for more than 40 years and said planning starts months in advance.

“We start early Spring actually having meetings with the parade committees, [Mandan Police], Public Works, highway patrol,” said Flaten.

The parade is also a contest for businesses and organizations to show off the best floats.

Butcher Block Meats won 1st place in 2019. We’ll found out who this year’s float contest in a few weeks.

All roads in and around the parade route have since reopened.c

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

