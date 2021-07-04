Artist creates interactive mural in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nicole Gagner brought colorful designs to one structure in Kiwanis Park. Now she’s back with a different interactive mural.

She started the outline last week after the Go-Bismarck-Mandan Coalition green-lit another project. Once the mural opens, each Saturday, chalk will be available for others to create their own artwork.

”It’s always really fun to see people engaged with with art so usually with mural they come, stand in front of it and take a picture which is great. This (project) we can take it to the next level,” said Gagner.

Gagner hopes this idea will bring more attention to artwork around the city. Gagner plans to continue working on the mural throughout the week and hopes it’ll be open to the public within a couple weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.