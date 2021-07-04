Advertisement

Artist creates interactive mural in Bismarck

New Bismarck mural
New Bismarck mural(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nicole Gagner brought colorful designs to one structure in Kiwanis Park. Now she’s back with a different interactive mural.

She started the outline last week after the Go-Bismarck-Mandan Coalition green-lit another project. Once the mural opens, each Saturday, chalk will be available for others to create their own artwork.

”It’s always really fun to see people engaged with with art so usually with mural they come, stand in front of it and take a picture which is great. This (project) we can take it to the next level,” said Gagner.

Gagner hopes this idea will bring more attention to artwork around the city. Gagner plans to continue working on the mural throughout the week and hopes it’ll be open to the public within a couple weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck teacher back in the classroom after battling brain cancer
Split decision on attempted murder charge handed down to Bismarck man
Death reported in one-vehicle crash
Suspects sought in Minot jewelry store burglary
North Dakota player out of College World Series

Latest News

Meadowlark
Open enrollment for private landowners
WIENERMOBILE IN BISMARCK
Wienermobile in Bismarck
Police officers save goose
Watford City Police rescue a goose caught in fishing line
Minot Rural Fire ready for holiday weekend
Minot Rural Fire ready for holiday weekend