“The Sports Shaq” opens in Minot
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A new sports memorabilia store has come to Minot.
The Sports Shaq, located at 924 37th Avenue SW, gives local sports fans a chance to check out autographed equipment and cards without having to drive to the Bismarck-Mandan area.
The shop space also has a pool table and golf simulator that is being set up for fall leagues and lessons.
The Sports Shaq also buys and trades for single items, along with a selection of Green Mountain Grills products.
The shop is open Tuesday-Saturday, and you can find more information by visiting The Sports Shaq on Facebook.
