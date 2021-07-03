Advertisement

“The Sports Shaq” opens in Minot

By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A new sports memorabilia store has come to Minot.

The Sports Shaq, located at 924 37th Avenue SW, gives local sports fans a chance to check out autographed equipment and cards without having to drive to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The shop space also has a pool table and golf simulator that is being set up for fall leagues and lessons.

The Sports Shaq also buys and trades for single items, along with a selection of Green Mountain Grills products.

The shop is open Tuesday-Saturday, and you can find more information by visiting The Sports Shaq on Facebook.

