Souris Valley United Way’s role in recovery from 2011 flood

MINOT, N.D. – Nonprofits like United Way were a big help during the recovery from the 2011 flooding.

They helped to organize services during the disaster and funnel funding where it was needed. They also ran a warehouse to store food, water, and other resources to be donated to those affected. They played an important role with the Souris Valley Unmet Needs committee, trying to fill in any gaps between services.

“We became the fiscal sponsor because when you’re applying for grants and assistance from foundations you need to have a nonprofit,” said Rich Berg, Executive Director.

In the first three months the committee raised $3.5 million from emergency grants.

“Of the 4,000 homes that were inundated we didn’t end up with a lot of people in shelter, and that’s because the people in Minot pulled together and took people in. Helped them find lodging,” said Berg.

The last of the funding from flood recovery was invested in a trust and used last year to help people deal with the coronavirus.

