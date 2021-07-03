Residents pack Dickinson’s Roughrider Days parade

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a family tradition in Dickinson every Fourth of July.

The Roughrider Days parade features floats, classic cars, and more to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The sounds of Dickinson’s Roughrider Days parade could be heard throughout the city.

It’s an event families take part in every year.

“You get to spend time with your family and you can get candy and you see big floats,” said Aleeya Powell, Dickinson.

“The parade is something that my kids and myself look forward to every year, I’ve been coming to this exact spot my entire life,” said Britani Keller, Dickinson.

“I like to see all the different floats and see all the different people,” said Phoebe Roy, Dickinson.

Dickinson businesses, high school classes, and first responders were some of Saturday’s floats.

Locals say it’s a great way to bring the community together and welcome visitors to the area.

“It’s my son’s first Fourth of July, and it’s my son’s first time seeing my family,” said Kayla Anderson, Washington.

And celebrate the holiday that unites us all.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.