Advertisement

Residents pack Dickinson’s Roughrider Days parade

Dickinson’s Roughrider Days
Dickinson’s Roughrider Days(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a family tradition in Dickinson every Fourth of July.

The Roughrider Days parade features floats, classic cars, and more to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The sounds of Dickinson’s Roughrider Days parade could be heard throughout the city.

It’s an event families take part in every year.

“You get to spend time with your family and you can get candy and you see big floats,” said Aleeya Powell, Dickinson.

“The parade is something that my kids and myself look forward to every year, I’ve been coming to this exact spot my entire life,” said Britani Keller, Dickinson.

“I like to see all the different floats and see all the different people,” said Phoebe Roy, Dickinson.

Dickinson businesses, high school classes, and first responders were some of Saturday’s floats.

Locals say it’s a great way to bring the community together and welcome visitors to the area.

“It’s my son’s first Fourth of July, and it’s my son’s first time seeing my family,” said Kayla Anderson, Washington.

And celebrate the holiday that unites us all.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck teacher back in the classroom after battling brain cancer
Split decision on attempted murder charge handed down to Bismarck man
Death reported in one-vehicle crash
Suspects sought in Minot jewelry store burglary
North Dakota player out of College World Series

Latest News

Meadowlark
Open enrollment for private landowners
WIENERMOBILE IN BISMARCK
Wienermobile in Bismarck
Police officers save goose
Watford City Police rescue a goose caught in fishing line
New Bismarck mural
Artist creates interactive mural in Bismarck
Minot Rural Fire ready for holiday weekend
Minot Rural Fire ready for holiday weekend