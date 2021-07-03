North Dakota player out of College World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Agony and ecstasy are what makes sports exciting, depending on if you win or lose. But the emotion associated with not being able to play the game is something very few athletes experience.

Bismarck’s Dalton Feeney knows exactly how that feels and so does the rest of the North Carolina State baseball team.

No one on the North Carolina State University baseball team could have imagined that this is how their season would end.

With a pep rally at 1 o’clock in the morning, after the NCAA arbitrarily ended their College World Series run.

“We were all just in shock, it was a pretty helpless feeling. I can’t imagine what the guys who tested positive, like Dalton, were feeling like,” Austin Murr said.

“I just remember getting a bunch of texts from players of mine that, you know, said, ‘love you man,’ ‘this was an awesome season,’ ‘glad I could spend your last season with you.’ And I was kind of just stunned in my room, because I just remember all of the texts flooding in from my teammates, and I’m like ‘well, what’s going on right now?’” Dalton Feeney said.

Just a couple of days before, the Wolfpack won the opener of a three-game series against the defending champions from Vanderbilt.

Then, just before game two, two players tested positive for covid-19. Because of that, all the unvaccinated players were ruled ineligible.

This left the team with two options:

“It’s either to forfeit or play with the thirteen vaccinated players. And at that point, we all looked at each other and said, ‘Why not?’ Feeney said.

Feeney pitched four scoreless innings, but the Wolfpack dropped game two when only thirteen players were eligible to play. Before game three, the NCAA decided the Wolf Pack’s season was over. Dalton’s mom got a text at midnight.

“It was heartbreaking. You know, and I got the text in the middle of the night from Dalton and it was after he had pitched, and the text just said, ‘that was my last outing as a Wolfpack baseball player,’” Wendy Feeney said.

The players spontaneously celebrated their phenomenal season with a pep rally in the middle of the night. “... is the 2021 Wolf Pack team that won the National Championship that was never played,” Elliot Avent said.

Despite everything that happened at the College World Series, Dalton hopes he hasn’t pitched his last game. “Hopefully I can get drafted, get picked up, and move on from there, and kind of just see what happens,” Feeney said.

This season was only the third time that the Wolfpack have qualified for the College World Series.

Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt in three games to claim the College World Series title.

