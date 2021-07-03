Minot Rural Fire ready for holiday weekend

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Rural Fire Department is preparing for the Fourth of July amid historic drought conditions.

This year, the department will have four grass trucks in each quadrant of the district.

Two volunteers will be stationed at each truck, ready to respond to a call if needed.

In past years, the volunteers would get together at the fire station and have a barbecue with their families, ready to respond to a fire if needed.

“It’s just a sacrifice we do as volunteers. We make it up for it in other ways, so the fourth is only one day. and we are firefighters, if there is a fire we are going to go put it out,” said Kevin Weber with Minot Rural Fire Department.

Minot Rural Fire Department covers more than 275 square miles and eight townships.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.