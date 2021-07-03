Minot Commission on Aging resuming in-person services

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Commission on Aging is resuming all of its in-person services after 18 months.

The Parker congregate meal site will reopen July 6.

Meals are served Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

They are also gearing up for their health and foot care clinics.

The executive director said both their staff and clients are ready to return to the center.

“I think they are very excited to be back in here again. We are going to start with our meal program then we will move on to senior activities, exercise classes, chair yoga, those types of things,” said Roger Reich.

The Minot Commission on aging serves more than 250 meals a day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.