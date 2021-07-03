Advertisement

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan Transfer to State Historical Society of North Dakota

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of this month, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan are now managed by the State Historical Society.

The two sites were previously managed by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

Historical society staff say Parks and Rec transferred management of the sites to avoid redundancy.

The work they do is very similar, but both departments thought the Historical Society would be a better fit.

“Our goal is to make this as seamless for the public as we can. That site has a great reputation for just awesome visitor experiences, so, changes are going to be relatively minimal. I mean they’ll wear a different uniform, might have to be a new sign out front,” said Historical Society of North Dakota Historic Sites Manager Robert Hanna.

With the addition of these two sites, the State Historical Society now manages 59 museums and historic sites across North Dakota.

