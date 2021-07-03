Advertisement

Eight-year-old Elsa meets new best friend Olaf as part of Make a Wish North Dakota

Elsa's been waiting for this wish for three years.
Elsa's been waiting for this wish for three years.
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One 8-year-old’s wish has come true.

Elsa Ravnaas is a little girl with a big smile. She loves the outdoors, animals, and of course Disney characters.

“People think she was named after the movie, but she was actually named before it,” said Elsa’s mother Sara Ravnaas.

But it hasn’t been all smiles for Elsa. Her mom Sara says she’s had a difficult medical journey. She’s non-verbal and was born with several critical heart defects.

“She got her [heart] transplant two and a half years ago, and just when she was coming out of the first year of the transplant is when COVID hit, and we really had to buckle down and we couldn’t leave,” said Sara.

Now an effort by Make a Wish North Dakota has made it possible for Elsa to meet her new best friend... a puppy named Olaf.

“Because of her immune system and that kind of stuff she spends a lot of time at home, so now she has a full-time companion, Olaf. Olaf and Elsa,” said Make a Wish North Dakota volunteer Nicole Morrison.

“We’re hoping that it really connects with Elsa and that she has somebody that can be with her at all times and kind of be a playmate for her, so that will be exciting,” added Sara.

The Lhatese puppy was delivered by Elsa’s favorite characters and former Miss America, Cara Mund.

Make a Wish North Dakota has granted nearly 1,000 wishes since 1985. Make a Wish officials hope to grant every eligible child’s wish.

