Dan’s Garden: Colorful trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dan Cashman shares two special trees that are showing some color.

Dan Cashman: “Our traveling garden this week is near the YMCA in Bismarck.

I’m standing under a hot wings Tatarian maple, and it’s a very hearty tree native to Russia and Siberia. And, this tree only gets about 20 to 25 feet high.

The feature that is so gorgeous now is the red samaras. The red seed that is a bright red seed that is bright red against these leaves, and they will be colorful for most of the summer.

In the fall they will turn orange and yellow leaves and it’s a little tree. They only get 20 feet high or so, and they’re good on a narrow boulevard like this .

And, by the way, in Bismarck and Mandan if you plant a tree on the boulevard you get $50 or even $100 dollars back from the city forestry department if you get a free permit first.

This is Showy Mountain Ash, another little tree that only gets about 20-22 to 25 feet high. They’re very hearty. They get their clusters of berries now they started forming after the flowers fell off around Mother’s Day.

Big white flowers around Mother’s Day.

Now, these berries will turn orange and red and beyond probably February, and the birds will get them. They have a beautiful compound green leaf.

Two great trees for boulevard planting or anywhere in your yard that you can get rebates back from the forestry department.

Until next week, good gardening.”

