Burn bans across the state

MINOT, N.D. – As we head into the Fourth of July holiday, Your News Leader wanted to share again the concerns of fire departments across the state.

Every county in dark gray on the first map is under a burn ban at high fire risk or higher.

The majority, if not all of them have added bans on fireworks as well out of concerns that they don’t have the resources to fight all of the fires that might be caused.

In the second map, all of the counties in central and western North Dakota are yellow or orange, meaning high or higher risk of fire. You can find all of this and more here.

