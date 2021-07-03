Bismarck Bullinger Boys represent ND in national fishing tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This evening in South Carolina, a pair of North Dakota brothers competed in a national fishing tournament.

Brandon and Logan Bullinger are Century High School students and made it to the High School Fishing World Semi-Finals. The Buillingers won the North Dakota state championship, and went 25th in nationals earlier this week. Of the more than 400 teams competing, the brothers make up the only team from North Dakota.

“It’s pretty awesome, but it’s also we don’t really want to disappoint North Dakota. So, we’re the only ones representing and sometimes it’s like ‘oh man, don’t want to let everyone down,” Brandon Bullinger said.

Sadly, the boys missed the cut by 8 ounces. They finished in 11th place in the semi-finals.

