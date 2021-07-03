Advertisement

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Interstate 95, Wakefield police said in a statement. The men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”

Two suspects were arrested a short time later, the agency tweeted. Officials were still trying to capture others in the group.

I-95 in Wakefield was shut down in both directions, state police said.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects sought in Minot jewelry store burglary
Death reported in one-vehicle crash
Bismarck teacher back in the classroom after battling brain cancer
Silver Dollar Lounge
Last night of Mandan’s Silver Dollar
Not only do they hurt crops, but they are extremely toxic to people and livestock, specifically...
Blister Beetles wreaking havoc for North Dakota producers

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Armed standoff shuts down interstate
In this photo taken and provided by Satoru Watanabe, a road is covered by mud and debris...
At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
Pyrotechnics Prep
Pyrotechnics Prep
North Dakota player out of College World Series
North Dakota player out of College World Series