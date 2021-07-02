Your 4th of July cookout might cost you a little less this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your Fourth of July cookout might cost you a little less this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says a cookout for ten people will run about $59.50.

That’s down sixteen cents from last year.

The bureau bases its analysis on the cost of popular foods, like cheeseburgers, homemade potato salad and ice cream.

While prices may be lower North Dakotans say, they are still feeling the impact of inflation going into this holiday weekend.

Everyone’s cost will vary depending on the type of meat they purchased.

“I mean going to Costco that’s usually the cheapest option. I mean Bison goes for about 20 bucks a pound I think that’s probably $5 from what it was earlier this year, maybe four I don’t know. Filet mignon are a lot more expensive. I mean everything’s more expensive, I mean it’s inflation, what do you do,” said Mandan native Michael Anderson.

American Farm Bureau Economist Veronica Nigh says the beef and pork processing plant disruptions that occurred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been resolved, leading to lower retail ground beef and pork chop prices in 2021 compared to 2020.

