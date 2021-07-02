Advertisement

Williston man arrested by Dickinson Police for attempting to burglarize car dealership

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston man arrested by Dickinson Police for attempting to burglarize car dealership.

A Williston man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he tried to burglarize vehicles at a car dealership.

Police say 45-year-old Bryan Runcorn was found hiding in a dealership on I-94 East Business Loop. Police also recovered several tools used for burglaries in the area.

Runcorn is charged with felony criminal attempt and misdemeanor preventing arrest.

Police say in June, seven other thefts occurred at dealerships in the area. Those cases remain under investigation.

