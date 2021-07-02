Williston Basin School District 7 Finds its new athletic director

WILLISTON, N.D. - A month after making a change at the Athletic Director position, the Williston Basin School District has its new guy.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake announced Thursday that Robert Conley will head the district’s sports programs. Hailing from Texas, Conley began working for Williston three years ago as a football and baseball coach. Conley says athletics has meant a lot to him, and he feels he can give back to the local athletes.

“I really enjoy helping students, I like athletics, I like the different activities that our school provides, and athletics and activities has done a lot for me, and I just want to provide the same opportunities for the students here at Williston High, " said Conley.

Athletics at Williston has been a mixed bag. While the Coyotes have seen success in track, cross country, and hockey, their football and basketball programs have been lacking in the win department. Conley knows there’s work to be done.

“I’m not afraid of a lot of work; I’m not afraid of hard work. I look forward to working with everyone and all the departments and I think if we all work together, we can come up with the right ideas and the right strategies to move us towards the right direction,” said Conley.

Dr. Thake says he and the hiring committee interviewed 11 candidates for the job, and that Conley’s interview impressed them.

“He’s really driven and committed to serving students, building programs, and establishing these meaningful partnerships and relationships that are going to help our activities thrive,” said Dr. Thake.

Dr. Thake says the contract for Conley and all other non-represented employees will be finalized on July 12.

