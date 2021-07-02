Williston Basin School District #007 officially begins

WILLISTON, N.D. - The road to reorganization for Williston’s two school districts has been a long one with many challenges, but today efforts are finally being realized as the District 7 board votes today on establishing policy and officers.

With an ever-changing landscape due to covid-19 and oil activity, the board is hoping to steer the course for what will be the beginning of a new era of learning for Williston.

The vote for reorganization was approved in December, but the idea of bringing Williston’s school districts together has been discussed for decades. It was thanks to a number of people including the YES committee for making this a reality.

“This is an incredibly exciting time. This is 70 years in the making. We’ll have more resources, more funding available for all students in the surrounding Williston area,” said YES committee chair and former Hagen teacher Abbie Axtman.

With the board holding their annual meeting tonight, the next challenge in front of them will be preparing a ‘back to learning plan.’ Fortunately, with covid numbers in Williams County low, current president Chris Jundt expects things to head back to normal.

“Covid seems to have settled down. Hopefully it stays that way, and we can have a very normal school year next year as it relates to that item,” said Jundt.

Things have changed for the city of Williston in the last year due to the pandemic. Taxable valuation and revenue generated from the oil industry have taken a steep drop so it could be a challenge for some future plans, but Axtman believes this board can set Williston in the right direction.

“Decades from now we’re going to be so thankful that we did this for the kids in our area because they’ll have more resources and hopefully more improved facilities to learn in and grow in,” said Axtman.

Overcrowding has been the biggest problem for Williston’s schools and reorganization is believed to be the key in building new schools. Plans for potential bonds will be in the works, but Jundt says it’s premature to say when that will happen.

“(It’s) definitely something that’s going to be on the radar, and we’ll see how that plays out on timing and what the ultimate needs of the district are from a facilities plan,”

All seven members of the district 7 board will be residing for at least the next three years.

