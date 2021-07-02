Will construction on main street impact weekend festivities in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. -The Fourth of July is a big deal for Mandan, but with all of the construction going on Main street some residents are wondering how this will impact the weekend festivities.

We spoke with the Mandan Progress Organization to see what the plans are.

While there is a lot of construction happening on Main Street in Mandan, residents say this is small price to pay for good roads.

“It just makes me smile that you can drive on some of the streets and there not so rough anymore. So, I’m glad to see they’re doing it and a little inconvenience is well worth it,” said Mandan resident Lee Fleischer.

Construction may be going on now, but the President of the Mandan Progress Organization says it won’t after Thursday.

Workers will be clearing their equipment out to make way for the Art in the Park Festival and the Independence Day Parade.

" The city of Mandan, because of how important the parade is and the 4th if July period, how important it is in this community, they set it up that when we have these events, the construction is moved,” said Mandan Progress Organization President Layn Mudder.

The parade runs down Main Street and Art in Park will take place at Heritage Plaza.

The Art in the Park Festival runs from July 3 to the 4 and the Independence Day Parade starts at 10 a.m.

