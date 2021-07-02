Advertisement

Underwood residents react to the Coal Creek purchase

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDERWOOD, N.D. – Rainbow Energy Center announced Wednesday they had come to an agreement to purchase Coal Creek Power Station from Great River Energy.

People Your News Leader talked to said there is a feeling of relief and hopeful optimism about the future in Underwood and some of the surrounding communities in the wake of the announcement.

The plant and mine employ a lot of residents that were concerned for their futures after last year’s announcement.

“Most of my friends work at some sort of plant or mine in the area and it’s a huge relief to not just the community, but to these people that these good high-paying jobs are going to stay in North Dakota where they belong, where they’re needed,” said Justin Adolf, Grimsley’s Convenience store owner.

In May of last year GRE said they intended to retire the 1,151 megawatt facility.

The state has been working since then to see that plant stay open.

“It’ll help my son in law. My daughter, my daughter that works at industrial lube in Washburn. Just all around. This is a very good deal for the state and the community as a whole,” said Robert Hobdenes, Underwood.

Locals pointed out that a number of towns in the area could take a hit without the jobs it provides.

“The trickle-down effect of that  plant and mine not only effects businesses... My business and the business of this town, but businesses in Bismarck and Minot,” said Adolf.

Multiple bills passed during the legislative session easing the tax burden on coal facilities to help a possible deal go through. As part of a press release received from the companies REC reached an agreement with GRE to use the current plant employees they hire.

Related content:

Buyer announced for Coal Creek Power Station

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal Creek Station
Buyer announced for Coal Creek Power Station
Silver Dollar Lounge
Last night of Mandan’s Silver Dollar
Dominic Pace with "Star Wars" fans in Bismarck
‘Star Wars’ actor touches down in Bismarck
Mason Schuh trail
Jury trial begins for 25-year-old Bismarck man charged with attempted murder
Maren Schettler
Country House Deli employee grateful to get back to work after car crash

Latest News

The new building will allow the district to divide students by grade and create standalone...
Dunseith School District in early planning stages for new building
The council cites excessively dry conditions and high winds increasing the chance for fires as...
City of Burlington announces fireworks ban ahead of 4th of July weekend
Shakespeare in the Park Returns
Shakespeare in the Park Returns to Eastern Montana this Weekend
Stan and Alice Halling
Homeowners remember flood of 2011 as ‘an adventure’