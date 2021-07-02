Split decision on attempted murder charge handed down to Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The verdict is in. Mason Schuh, the 25-year-old charged with three counts of attempted murder for firing a gun into a car carrying three juveniles, faced the jury for the final time today.

The jury deliberated for eight hours to reach a verdict. Mason Schuh was charged with three counts of attempted murder, but the question the jury was asked to consider was whether Schuh intended to kill all three of those individuals.

Jury members found Schuh guilty of attempted murder against one of the victims.

“We the jury, duly empaneled and sworn in the above-entitled actions, do find the defendant Mason Jordan Schuh did use a firearm in the commission of the crime,” read South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken.

But the jury found Schuh not guilty of attempted murder against two passengers in the vehicle.

Judge Bonnie Storbakken says a sentencing hearing will be set after a presentence investigation. Schuh will remain in custody without the possibility of bond until he is sentenced.

