North Dakota applying new rules allowing college athletes to be paid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is a monumental day for college athletics.

Today is the first day student-athletes can be paid for their names, image, and likeness.

The NCAA says its a reaction to many states enacting new laws allowing players to be paid.

North Dakota didn’t pass such a law, but now its schools need to update their policies.

The NCAA has changed a decades-long ban on paying student athletes. Starting this year, college players can be compensated for their talents. Players say this is a step in the right direction, while colleges aren’t signing checks, but are showing signs of concern.

The debate over college athletes being paid is nothing new, but a recent decision by the NCAA is.

After the Supreme Court lifted the ceiling on scholarships and states pass new laws, the governing body gave in.

“It’s just helping those guys who possibly can get endorsements and stuff like that, and just make it easier for them to get through four years of college,” Bismarck Larks player and Kansas State student-athlete Kamrom Willman said.

While players learn the new rules, colleges have to figure out how to enforce them.

And some administrators aren’t worried about the finances, but they are about the team.

“It will create some locker room issues where players will be looking at each other, ‘well what deal did you get? and ‘well I got this deal.’ And it’s going to create a whole new dynamic, I think,” University of Mary Athletic Director Dale Lennon said.

This decision isn’t a shock to many, but now universities are complaining about a lack of gameplan from the NCAA for schools and conferences.

Players won’t be the only ones making money from this new policy. With the added flexibility, universities will be able to add revenue streams from the players likeness as well.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.