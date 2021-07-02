Advertisement

KMOT’s County by County, July 1, 2021

County By County
County By County(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - This week’s County by County is going red, white, and blue for the holiday weekend as Your News Leader looks at a few events that celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Minot Park district has a Fourth of July celebration planned out!

The celebration starts at noon and goes to 3:00 p.m. at Roosevelt park.

There will be food trucks, yard games and live music.

The event is free to attend.

The Towner county sheriff’s department wants to remind residents when fireworks are allowed.

For the City of Cando, residents are allowed use fireworks July 1- July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., except on the Fourth of July, when residents can use fireworks until just before midnight.

There is a $50 fine for violating these times.

Lastly, Stanley will be hosting a weekend long Fourth of July celebration.

Friday, at 7:00 p.m., the story of Theodore Roosevelt will be played at the Sibyl Center.

On July 3, there will be a volleyball and corn hole tournament, along with a lip sync battle and much more.

Then on July 4, there will be a 5k firecracker run, a parade, swimming and fireworks.

You can find more events and times at this link. 

